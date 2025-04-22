DC AG issues warning about deepfake telemarketing scams

The Brief D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb issued a consumer alert about deepfake telemarketing scams. That’s when scammers "use AI-generated voices and video to trick victims into believing they are helping a friend or relative." An expert said the scams are remarkably easy to pull-off.



Everyone knows to be especially careful of scams these days. It could be a text about an unpaid toll, or maybe a caller says you have unpaid taxes, but what if the person who’s asking you for money sounds or looks just like someone you love?

What we know:

D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb issued a consumer alert late last week, "warning of sophisticated telemarketing scams that target victims with fake audio or video recordings of people they know, often asking for money to help them get out of an emergency situation."

"We are witnessing a disturbing upward trend of scammers preying on District residents, particularly seniors, using artificial intelligence to steal their money, sensitive information and data," Schwalb was quoted as saying in a press release. "I urge everyone to be cautious when receiving unexpected calls or messages, especially those that relay an unusual sense of urgency or request personal information.

What they're saying:

James E. Lee, the president of the Identity Theft Resource Center, said the scams are remarkably easy to pull off.

"We’ve all heard of deepfakes. We call these cheap fakes," Lee told Fox 5. "Because they’re very easy to do, they use very low-cost tools. A lot of them you just download to your phone. And with just a couple of seconds of audio of someone, you can imitate their voice."

Lee said scammers can easily find audio or video samples in a variety of ways, including by recording someone’s voicemail message or pulling clips that have been posted on social media.

What you can do:

In the press release, Attorney General Schwalb listed the following steps people can take to protect themselves: