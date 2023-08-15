Heat emergency declared for DC amid high temperatures, humidity

Mayor Muriel Bowser says due to high temperatures expected across the area Tuesday, the District will activate its heat emergency plan beginning at 12 p.m.

While the forecast calls for temperatures in the middle to upper 80s, the high humidity will bring feels like temps in the mid-90s.

The plan goes into effect when the forecast of the temperature or heat index is 95 degrees or higher. This means cooling centers will be open for anyone who needs to get out of the heat.

On top of the heat, severe storms are expected through the afternoon hours that could bring another round of flooding and damage. However, it's expected to be much more isolated compared to Monday, which saw tornado warnings and flash flooding throughout the area.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, the severe threat zone is through the I-95 corridor. Strong winds are the primary concern but heavy gusts and rain could bring a much-needed cold down to the District.

D.C. officials are issuing safety reminders for residents as extreme heat can be dangerous. Stay hydrated, limit sun exposure, and check on seniors, neighbors, and pets.

A map of cooling centers here. Additional information on shelters is below. Families seeking emergency shelter can call the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center by dialing 311 at any time.

Shelter Information:

Men

801 East Shelter at 2722 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE

Adams Place Shelter at 2210 Adams Place NE

Blair House at 635 I Street NE

Emery Shelter at 1725 Lincoln Road NE

New York Avenue Shelter at 1355-57 New York Avenue NE

Women

Harriet Tubman Shelter for Women – DC General Building 9 at 1910 Massachusetts Avenue SE

Patricia Handy Place for Women Extension at 1009 11th Street NW

Saint Josephine Bakhita at 6010 Georgia Avenue NW

LGTBQ+