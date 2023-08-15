Expand / Collapse search

More isolated severe storms expected Tuesday afternoon

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Warm and humid for Tuesday August 15

Tuesday will be warm and humid with possible showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

WASHINGTON - Tuesday's forecast calls for a final round of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, with the possibility of strong winds. 

Temperatures are expected to be in the middle to upper 80s, but will feel like the 90s thanks to high humidity. A cold front will sweep the region in the afternoon, triggering showers and thunderstorms after 1 or 2 p.m. 

Severe weather is expected to be much more isolated compared to Monday, which saw tornado warnings and flash flooding throughout the area. 

