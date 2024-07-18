Day 4 of RNC: Trump to take stage to formally accept party's nomination

In just a few hours, former President Donald Trump will take the stage at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee to accept the party’s nomination for president.

Trump’s speech will come as questions continue to swirl over whether President Joe Biden will exit the race or not.

This convention acceptance speech was already under a rewrite this week after the assassination attempt made against him less than a week ago. Now, Republicans have had to factor in that the opponent they planned on, might not actually be their opponent.

With all these events, it’s safe to say that the situation is fluid.

FOX 5’s Tom Fitzgerald is told has been a speech in re-write with now three themes running through it: First, Trump’s argument for a return to the White House by highlighting what he sees as his achievements.

The second goal is to highlight the contrast between his administration and Biden’s.

And third, the former president will address the possibility of Biden dropping out of the race, saying that even if he does, Democratic policies will remain.

FOX 5 spoke with Donald Trump Jr. and delegates on this acceptance speech night.

"I know I spent four or five hours with him on Friday working with him on the original and that was fire," Trump Jr. said. "But you know, a lot has changed in the last 72 hours or whatever it is. So, I think it's going to be incredible."

Normally, in past conventions, the political nominee's actual attendance at the conventions has been limited. That’s not the case here.

Trump has been at the convention every single night here in Milwaukee, firing up the crowd, and watching the addresses but this this will be the very first time we’ve heard him speak since last week’s shooting in Butler, Penn.

We've also heard from the Trump campaign that Thursday night's speech may bring a shift in tone in the wake of that shooting, encouraging the nation to unify. That wasn't what was heard earlier in the week at the convention, so it will be key to listen not only to what Trump says, but also how he says it.

"I can't speak for the president's tone, he'll speak to it tonight. But I've never had a problem with his tone because he feels the way about these issues normal, everyday people do," Florida Sen. March Rubio said. "I know he doesn't speak like a member of some think tank, but that's what people have wanted for a long time."