Dave & Buster's is hiding $15,000 engagements rings inside game for Valentine's Day
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Ready to pop the question? You could win the bling with 20 bucks, and just a little luck!
What we know:
Dave & Buster's is hiding five $15,000, 3-carat diamond engagement rings inside its Human Crane game for Valentine's Day this year.
"A proposal experience unlike anything couples have seen before," the chain said in a press release.
On February 14, the engagement rings will be included in the Human Crane's prizes at select locations, giving couples the chance to win for just $20.
What is the Human Crane?
Dig deeper:
The Human Crane is Dave & Buster's "full-body arcade experience" that lowers gamers into a pit, where they can grab an oversized prize before being pulled back up. Rides for the game start at $20 per person.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Dave & Buster's.