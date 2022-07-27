Daughter arrested after shooting, killing mother at Northeast DC home: police

D.C. police have arrested and charged a woman they say shot and killed her mother inside a home in the Northeast.

Officers say 30-year-old Anna Payne faces second degree murder charges after she shot and killed her mother, 69-year-old Marilyn Payne, in a home in the 1600 block of Webster Street.

Officers were called to the home shortly after 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 26 for a welfare check. Inside they found Marilyn Payne unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Anna Payne was arrested later that same day. The investigation is still continuing.