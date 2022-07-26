Woman found dead in Northeast

D.C. police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one woman dead Tuesday in Northeast.

A woman has been arrested in connection to the shooting and police say that person is known to the victim.

The call, police say, came in for a welfare check around 5:16 a.m.

The shooting occurred on the 1600 block of Webster Street. It has been ruled a homicide by police and remains under investigation.

