Woman found dead in Northeast
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one woman dead Tuesday in Northeast.
A woman has been arrested in connection to the shooting and police say that person is known to the victim.
The call, police say, came in for a welfare check around 5:16 a.m.
The shooting occurred on the 1600 block of Webster Street. It has been ruled a homicide by police and remains under investigation.
