Woman found dead in Northeast

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
10:40PM
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one woman dead Tuesday in Northeast. 

A woman has been arrested in connection to the shooting and police say that person is known to the victim. 

The call, police say, came in for a welfare check around 5:16 a.m. 

The shooting occurred on the 1600 block of Webster Street. It has been ruled a homicide by police and remains under investigation. 

