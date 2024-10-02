Damp start Wednesday in DC area with some sunshine expected by afternoon

A damp and dreary Wednesday morning in the Washington, D.C. region that may give us some glimpses of sunshine by later this afternoon.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says expect temperatures in the 60s with a few lingering showers Wednesday morning. Scattered showers will continue to pop up throughout the day, but the threat remains low.

Temperatures are expected to rise to the low 70s by the afternoon hours. There may also be some possible patchy drizzle overnight.

Conditions gradually improve as the week continues. Thursday promises dry conditions and a return of sunshine, making it the best day of the week. A brief passing shower is possible on Friday. Sunny skies and temperatures near 80 degrees this weekend.

Cooler fall temperatures move in next week.