DC tourism board predicts drop in international visitors this year

The Brief 2024 was a historic year, specifically for domestic travel. 2025 has shown some promising signs, but tourism officials are predicting a 5% drop-off in highly-coveted international travelers. Perceptions of DC’s political climate are seen as key contributor, and National Guard presence has not been helpful for tourism.



At a preview of how D.C. will be marketed globally in 2026, CEO Elliott Ferguson acknowledged some of the challenging realities about perceptions of D.C. that have impacted tourism.

Destination D.C. will focus on humanizing the district through its "There’s Only One D.C." campaign. In short, it’s trying to show visitors that D.C., the tourist destination is not D.C. politics.

"I think there is a large sense of, we know what’s being said by the federal government. But what’s the reality of the experience will be if we come to Washington D.C.," said Destination DC CEO Elliott Ferguson.

Trying to combat perceptions

Big picture view:

2024 was a record-breaking year for tourism. But even in May, Ferguson said they’re seeing a preliminary fall-off in international travelers.

Tourism is a big business in D.C., contributing $2.3 billion in direct economic impact in 2024. International travelers are coveted because they typically stay longer and spend more money.

Preliminary projections forecast a nearly 5% drop-off in international travelers in 2025. Not ideal, but one estimate initially predicted an 8% fall.

Ferguson says the last few weeks have not been helpful, but this marketing strategy is a push to encourage visitors.

"There are those that are saying we don’t feel comfortable because we’re hearing that there are tanks going down the street. So the rhetoric and perception is not the reality and that’s what we’re trying to right size," Ferguson said.

Ferguson did note that domestic travel does remain strong.

That said, Destination DC Board Chair Meade Atkeson, who also operates two Royal Sonesta hotels in the district, says some parts of DC are seeing slow Augusts.

"Some markets within Washington DC are 20% down," said Atkeson, who also noted that August is typically a less busy month.

FOX 5 spoke with the Hovde family, who’s visiting from Sweden. They say they do have friends who have looked elsewhere for trips, and while Jenny said she didn’t have reservations, Max said he gave it a second thought before booking.

"At first, we had, because we planned this family trip for quite some time. We did hesitate in the beginning, but then we decided with other families from Sweden to come here," Hovde said.

DOGE cuts playing an impact

The business side:

Another point of concern from a visitation perspective: meetings.

Government layoffs have caused the cancellation of some meetings, which are big economic drivers, yielding hotel stays and restaurant visits.

Atkeson says that’s led to a slight drop-off.

"Meetings are definitely more discouraged these days out of that segment, and whether you’re a hotel that does a lot of government business, it’s still a piece of the big pie and it effects all of us," Atkeson said.

Reason for optimism

Looking up:

The fluid political dynamics have an impact on tourism, but Destination DC officials are hopeful that a few 2026 attractions will boost visitation numbers. America250, completion of the Lincoln Memorial Museum, an improved Tidal Basin for cherry blossoms, the Air and Space Museum’s full opening are just a few of the drivers.