D.C. Rep. Owolewa said he will not 'be intimidated' following home vandalism
WASHINGTON - The D.C. US Representative, Owe Owolewa, found "F U" spray-painted on his town home door upon returning from the Anacostia Coordinating Council Annual Boat Cruise.
What we know:
Owolewa is running for the Democratic nomination for Councilmember At-Large. He understands that he is an easy target due to his views and critiques of the President.
The vandalism was discovered exactly one year after his near-death car wreck on Oct, 4, 2024.
What they're saying:
"Unfortunately for them, I won’t stop my advocacy or my candidacy. D.C. deserves a fighter and champion. For the past five years, I’ve been D.C.’s chief champion for Statehood. As a community public servant, I’ve always fought for the betterment of local quality of life. As a DC Council candidate, I’m focused on fighting to rebuild DC’s working and middle class. And I won’t be intimidated."
Rep Oye has since contacted the 7th District Metropolitan Police Department, who has since started their investigation.