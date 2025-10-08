D.C. Rep. Owolewa said he will not 'be intimidated' following home vandalism

article

The Brief D.C.'s US Representative and Council Candidate Dr. Oye Owolewa’s house has been vandalized. Police have started an investigation.



The D.C. US Representative, Owe Owolewa, found "F U" spray-painted on his town home door upon returning from the Anacostia Coordinating Council Annual Boat Cruise.

What we know:

Owolewa is running for the Democratic nomination for Councilmember At-Large. He understands that he is an easy target due to his views and critiques of the President.

The vandalism was discovered exactly one year after his near-death car wreck on Oct, 4, 2024.

What they're saying:

"Unfortunately for them, I won’t stop my advocacy or my candidacy. D.C. deserves a fighter and champion. For the past five years, I’ve been D.C.’s chief champion for Statehood. As a community public servant, I’ve always fought for the betterment of local quality of life. As a DC Council candidate, I’m focused on fighting to rebuild DC’s working and middle class. And I won’t be intimidated."

Rep Oye has since contacted the 7th District Metropolitan Police Department, who has since started their investigation.