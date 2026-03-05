DC Council considering a new tax on so-called 'flushable' wipes

The Brief Councilmember Christina Henderson introduced legislation that would subject "flushable" wipes to a 15 percent sales tax. Henderson said the wipes "have been a nemesis to water utilities across the country for years." The money raised by the tax would go to DC Water for sewer system maintenance and repair.



People may tell their kids not to use "potty talk" – but the DC Council is about to do quite a bit of it. That’s because of new legislation targeting so-called "flushable" wipes.

What we know:

At-Large Councilmember Christina Henderson has introduced the Consumer Levies on Obstructive Garbage – or CLOG – Act, which would subject "flushable" wipes to a 15 percent sales tax as opposed to the 6 percent tax they’re subject to now.

The money that's raised by the tax would then go to DC Water to pay for sewer system maintenance and repair.

The backstory:

Henderson and others say the wipes cause major problems.

For instance, according to DC Water officials, just last month, wipes clogged pumps that were being used to stop the collapsed Potomac Interceptor from overflowing.

Also last month, WSSC Water officials said wipes caused a blockage that resulted in a sewage overflow in Adelphi.

Henderson said the additional tax would not apply to baby wipes, just the ones meant for adults.

"Flushable wipes, or so-called flushable wipes, have been a nemesis to the water utility systems across the country, and what we’re trying to say here is that, well, one, discourage the use. But if you are going to continue to use them, I would hope that no one is flushing them down the toilet, but if you are going to do that, these wipes should have a surcharge that contributes to the eventual repair of the infrastructure for which they are damaging," Henderson said, adding that she hopes officials in Maryland and Virginia join in on the effort as well.

Dig deeper:

Henderson's legislation also encourages residents to switch to bidets by exempting bidets from sales tax.

"There are some people who feel like they need something a little extra in their hygiene routine, and I would encourage them for a more environmental way to go," Henderson told Fox 5.

The other side:

Fox 5 reached out to a major manufacturer of the wipes for comment but did not immediately hear back.