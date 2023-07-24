Cyclist killed in crash in Prince George’s County

A man riding a bicycle is dead after he was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday night in Prince George's County.

The crash was reported around 7:50 p.m. near Federal Court and William Beanes Road.

Authorities say the man died on the scene. They have not identified the cyclist at this time. They say the striking vehicle remained on scene.

The intersection was closed for several hours. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the crash.