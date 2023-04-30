CVS manager stabbed by robbery suspect: police

Authorities are searching for the person they say stabbed the manager of a CVS store in Silver Spring Saturday night during a robbery attempt.

Police say it happened just before 7:10 p.m. at the store at 1290 East West Highway.

Investigators believe the manager was chasing the suspect who was attempting to leave the store. Police say the suspect stabbed the manager then fled the area.

Crews treated the victim on the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

No one is in custody at this time. The investigation is continuing.