CVS employee stabbed after trying to stop thief from stealing from DC store: police

A CVS employee was stabbed after police say he tried to stop a thief from stealing from a store in southeast D.C.

Police say they responded to the store in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue just before 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say when the employee tried to intervene and prevent the suspected shoplifter from leaving, the suspect screamed, "I’ll stab you," to the worker, dropped the items and fled.

Officers say the suspect returned a short time later with a black cutting instrument and screamed out, "This will get you killed," before attacking the employee – leaving him cut and bleeding from the neck.

The suspect fled and the victim was taken to the hospital.

Police say the suspect was wearing a black leather jacket, black pants with "MK" on them, a black bookbag, Nike sneakers, and was carrying a black pocket knife with a silver blade.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099or text 50411.