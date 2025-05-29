CVS to close 10 stores across DC, Maryland & Virginia

The Brief CVS Pharmacy is closing 270 more stores this year. Roughly ten stores will be closed across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Despite closures, the company says 85% of Americans will still live within 10 miles of a CVS Pharmacy.



CVS is set to close hundreds more stores across the country in 2025. Here are the stores that will be closed in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

CVS closing in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia

Washington, D.C.

1117 10th St. NW

1100 4th St. SW

400 Massachusetts Ave. NW

1515 New York Ave. NE

4500 Wisconsin Ave. NW

7828 Georgia Ave. NW

Maryland

1000 S. Charles St., Federal Hill, Baltimore

7235 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda

34 N. Cannon Ave., Hagerstown, closing June 26, per The Herald-Mail

Virginia

10390 Willard Way, Fairfax

Why is CVS closing over 200 stores?

The closures come as part of a strategy first announced in November 2021, in which CVS aimed to reduce store density and better position its pharmacies to meet consumer needs.

What they're saying:

A CVS spokesperson said the decisions are based on several factors, including population shifts, consumer buying patterns, store and pharmacy density, and community health needs. The company emphasized that the closures are a long-planned strategic move, not a reaction to industry pressures.

"Even after the realignment work, 85% of people in the U.S. will still live within 10 miles of a CVS Pharmacy," the spokesperson said.