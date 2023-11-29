Customer struck in face with mug attempting to stop shoplifter in Marshall's: police

Hyattsville Police continue to investigate the assault of a shopper attempting to stop a shoplifter in Marshall's.

Police say they responded to the Marshall's, located in the 3500 block of East West Highway in Hyattsville, for a report of an assault. According to police, a shopper attempted to stop a shoplifter, when the shoplifter struck the shopper in the face with a mug.

The shoplifter fled the store with the stolen merchandise.

There was no arrest made. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.