Culpeper County schools reopening with ‘hybrid’ model

While students in most of their neighboring Northern Virginia counties will be returning to the virtual classrooms they left when the 2019-2020 school year ended, Culpeper County is offering a “hybrid” approach mixing online and in-person education this fall.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Parents of students between pre-kindergarten and 12th grade can pick between either an online model, or a blended learning model.

Under the hybrid model, students will be returning to a much different classroom environment than the one they left when Governor Ralph Northam ordered all Virginia schools to close at the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak in the region.

According to the blended option, students will attend in-person classes two days a week – either Monday and Tuesday, or Thursday and Friday.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Virginia coronavirus trouble-spot Hampton Roads sees drop in cases

On the days when students aren’t physically at the school, they will be expected to learn remotely.

School officials have also equipped staff to contend with the new environment prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Fairfax County law firm allows staff to choose own work schedule due to virtual school

Buildings in the district will be cleaned, sanitized and disinfected nightly, while door handles, railings, vending machines, sinks and restrooms will be cleaned and disinfected every two hours.

Clear shields have been installed at public entrance locations, and water-bottle filling stations and hand-sanitizing stations will be installed throughout each building.

Students will be expected to wear masks while on the bus and within the school, except when they’re seated at desks and their teachers have permitted them to remove their masks.

The staff will also be wearing face coverings, unless they’re eating or drinking.

Employees will also be expected to maintain six feet of distance from one another while interacting.

The school has also positioned desks and hallway lanes six feet apart, and schedules have been adjusted to minimize the number of students in hallways.

Additional details for the Culpeper County schools reopening plan are available on the district’s website.