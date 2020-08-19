Fairfax County law firm allows staff to choose own work schedule due to virtual school

As working parents try to figure out how they will help their children with virtual learning this fall, one local law firm is trying to set an example.

The firm Harrity and Harrity is based in Fairfax, Virginia, but has employees nationwide and just announced its staff can now choose their own schedule with the ability to start the day as late as three o’clock in the afternoon.

READ MORE: Here's what DC, Maryland and Virginia school districts have planned for the fall

Managing partner John Harrity tells FOX 5: "Is someone supposed to quit their job just so they can sit with their kids to make sure that they're learning all day? That's a devasting situation."

Harrity says many of his employees are taking him up on the 3 p.m. start time and his firm is hoping others take notice and consider offering their staff the same flexibility.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather