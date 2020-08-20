Virginia coronavirus trouble-spot Hampton Roads sees drop in cases
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia’s Hampton Roads region saw such a surge in coronavirus cases last month that Gov. Ralph Northam imposed restrictions on alcohol sales and gatherings.
READ MORE: Hampton Roads COVID-19 surge prompts Virginia crackdown on restriction violations
But the number of cases is beginning to fall in the area.
The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday that the number of new cases each day has nearly dropped in half, from about 475 to 250.
READ MORE: Virginia restores some COVID-19 restrictions, but isolated to Hampton Roads area
The percentage of tests coming back positive has also fallen, from 12.2% to 8.7%. Hospitalizations are down by 16%.
Northam’s press secretary told the Pilot that he was encouraged by the region’s progress.
Advertisement
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
But he's not prepared to declare victory yet.
WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE