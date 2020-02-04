Cruise ship quarantined after passenger tests positive for coronavirus

article

A Japanese cruise liner with 3,700 people on board was in quarantine off the Japanese coast Tuesday after a passenger tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The passenger was tested after leaving the vessel while it was in Hong Kong.

Japanese officials say a number of people on board are ill, though no one else has yet tested positive for the fast-spreading virus that emerged in China last December.

The U.S.- operated Diamond Princess was placed under quarantine when it approached Yokohama on Monday evening ending a 14-day tour including stops at Hong Kong and several other Asian ports before returning to Japan.

Japanese government and tour company officials say they were notified by Hong Kong that an 80-year-old male passenger who got off the boat on the island tested positive for the virus.

The ship's captain said Monday night that Hong Kong's health authorities notified the ship about the passenger's infection on Saturday, according to a recording of the announcement tweeted by a passenger. According to the announcement, the patient is recovering.

