Crowd at NFL Pro Bowl chants Kobe Bryant's name following moment of silence

The NFL Pro Bowl is currently ongoing at Orlando's Camping World Stadium.

During the game, the stadium held a moment of silence for the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant. He was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday when it crashed in Calabasas. The crowd chanted 'KOBE' as the moment of silence came to a close.

Photo: Gregory Rhodes

FOX 35 sports reporter Adam Shadoff also said that Jaguars DE Calais Campbell and Ravens OLB Matthew Judon took a knee on the field during the moment of silence.

Kobe Bryant and his wife, Vanessa Bryant, had a foundation together that worked to improve the lives of youth and families in need, both domestically and globally. Donations can still be made to his foundation on the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation website.