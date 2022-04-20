Crow shot with blow-gun dart in Arlington

Animal welfare officers in Arlington say someone shot a crow with a blow-gun dart Tuesday morning.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington and police received calls regarding the injured crow found in the Fairlington neighborhood.

Animal control officers responded and treated the crow. They then drove the crow to a wildlife center where it will undergo surgery to remove the dart. The crow is still alive as of Wednesday morning.

AWLA says crows are protected under the Federal Migratory Bird Act and are asking anyone with information about what happened to call their animal control team at 703-931-9241.