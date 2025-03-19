Crossing guards could be removed from Fairfax County high schools

The Brief Fairfax County lawmakers are looking for ways to curb a budget shortfall, crossing guards could be up on the chopping block. Crossing guards at Fairfax County high schools could be due to budget cuts.



Crossing guards at high schools across Fairfax County could be removed due to budget cuts.

As lawmakers continue to look for ways to curb a budget shortfall, crossing guards could be up on the chopping block. The cut could reportedly save the court more than $8,000.

Chantilly High School is just one of 16 high schools in Fairfax County Public Schools that could be impacted if county lawmakers move forward with this idea.

This is all to address a reported 300-million dollar budget shortfall countywide.

FOX 5's Tisha Lewis spoke with a crossing guard off camera, who says safety would be in jeopardy if crossing guards are removed from high school campuses and not replaced, and some parents agree.