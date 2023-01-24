Expand / Collapse search

Crossing guard struck by vehicle in Bethesda

FOX 5 DC Digital Team
BETHESDA, Md. - Authorities say a crossing guard was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer said emergency crews were called to Bradley Boulevard near Ewing Drive in Bethesda just before 8:15 a.m.

The crossing guard was being evaluated at the scene. Piringer said the location is near the rear entrance to the Landon School.

The investigation is continuing at this time.