Crossing guard struck by vehicle in Bethesda
BETHESDA, Md. - Authorities say a crossing guard was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Montgomery County.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer said emergency crews were called to Bradley Boulevard near Ewing Drive in Bethesda just before 8:15 a.m.
The crossing guard was being evaluated at the scene. Piringer said the location is near the rear entrance to the Landon School.
The investigation is continuing at this time.