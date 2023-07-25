Cross-state search intensifies for missing Virginia teens believed to be in Maryland

Have you seen Hannah Posey or Jacob Sookdeo?

The 15-year-olds have been missing for over a week, and their families and police are concerned about their whereabouts.

Hannah was last seen in Manassas Park on July 17 and was reported missing the same day.

Manassas Park Police Chief Mario Lugo told FOX 5 she is considered a runaway and might be traveling with Jacob – who went missing from Alexandria on the same day as Hannah.

The vehicle, which Hannah's family member said was stolen, was found abandoned in Anne Arundel County on July 21.

Police described Hannah as 5'3", 115 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes, and Jacob is believed to be 5'9", 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to a flyer shared by the AWARE Foundation.

Hannah may still have rings and bracelets on her left hand and could be carrying a teal and gray backpack.

Chief Lugo said the investigation has led police to believe the two could be somewhere in Maryland.

If you've seen Hannah or Jacob or know where they are, the Manassas Park Police Department is asking you to contact them at 703-361-11436.