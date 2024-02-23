Critically missing DC man suffers from medical conditions, family says

The family of a critically missing 34-year-old man last seen over a week ago in southeast Washington says he suffers from medical conditions.

Dwayne Russ Peyton disappeared from the 1400 block of Southern Avenue around 5 p.m. on February 15. He was reported missing on February 20.

Dwayne Russ Peyton (DC Police Department / @DCPoliceDept)

Peyton is 5-feet-6-inches-tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has black hair in shoulder-length dreadlocks and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with ‘True Religion’ printed on it, blue jeans and a red jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099or text 50411.