Crisfield man arrested on child pornography possession and distribution charges

Authorities say a Crisfield man was arrested Thursday on child pornography possession and distribution charges.

Daniel Alexander Elliott, 25, faces 16 counts of possession and nine counts of distribution of child pornography.

Daniel Alexander Elliott (Maryland Stte Police)

Police say the investigation into the Somerset County man began earlier this month. Investigators say a preliminary forensic review of Elliott’s cellphone revealed numerous of images of child pornography which were being distributed via social media.

The case remains under investigation.