Aurora Market closing Brookland location after multiple break-ins

By
Updated  October 18, 2024 6:46pm EDT
Northeast
Aurora Market closing after multiple burglaries

A family-owned store in Northeast D.C. is shutting its doors for good after being hit by multiple robberies. FOX 5's Tisha Lewis has the story.

A family-owned store in Northeast D.C. is shutting its doors for good after being hit by multiple robberies. 

Aurora Market, a veteran-owned business that aimed to serve underserved communities, announced it will close indefinitely following yet another break-in. 

The store, located off Rhode Island Avenue in the Brookland neighborhood, was robbed for the fourth time, with nearly a dozen thefts reported over time.

The latest robbery occurred around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. 

Surveillance footage shows at least two suspects, dressed in all black with their faces covered, breaking into the store.

The suspects stole the cash register and damaged the front door in the process, ransacking the shop before fleeing.

The store owner, Pablo Oriz, has grown weary of the repeated incidents. 

FOX 5 spotted him boarding up the door and he said he has decided to "divest from this location." 

The store, which moved to the neighborhood to address food access issues, is the latest casualty in the rise of crime in the area. The owner filed a police report, and the investigation into the robbery is ongoing. 

Police have yet to release any further information.

