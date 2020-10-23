Crews working to restore power after widespread outage reported in Alexandria, Arlington

article

Crews are currently working to restore power in Alexandria and Arlington after widespread outages were reported Friday night.

A Dominion Energy spokesperson tweeted at around 9:10 p.m.: "A few minutes after our system showed everyone was back, we had more outages. We are working on it."

Earlier, the spokesperson stated the Richmond-based power company had traced the outage to a circuit at a substation.

There were around 13,751 customers without power in Northern Virginia during the outage.

If your power is still out, you can report it here: https://www.dominionenergy.com/virginia/report-outage-or-emergency