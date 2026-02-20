DC winter storm: Crews preparing for snow across the DMV

The Brief Crews are getting into place as the D.C. region is expected to be hit with a winter storm on Sunday. They are hoping to clean up faster than they did following January's snow storm. School systems across the area say they are monitoring conditions and following standard winter weather protocols.



Snow crews are getting into place ahead of Sunday’s expected snowfall.

D.C. officials say transportation crews will meet this weekend as they hope to clean up faster than what we saw from last month’s storm.

What we know:

D.C. officials say the D.C. snow team will be deployed Sunday with an operation release expected as the forecast becomes clearer.

While totals are still uncertain, agencies across the region say they're in a wait and watch mode.

After last month's storm left many drivers frustrated, FOX 5 asked how they plan to respond differently and where they feel the previous response went wrong.

"That was seemingly one of the biggest issues with the last system because temperatures while it was snowing while it was snowing," said Alex Liggitt with VDOT.

Dig deeper:

Liggitt says the smaller plowers didn't work last storm with the ICE.

Liggitt told me crews are on the highest alert level and that they have basically the same strategy as last time.

He says right now, the latest forecast shows around one to two inches, but the higher end would require a much different response.

But they say they do things in priority order – interstates will always be first, then side streets.

Big picture view:

Crews and contractors are on standby with officials holding pre-storm meetings to determine if and when to pre-treat roads.

They say this system looks different from last month's storm with no sleet and no extreme cold expected, which could make treatment more effective.

"I ordered my groceries yesterday, so we're good. To go I would be ok, with being snowed in, but hopefully not like last time," D.C. resident Justin Lopez said.

VDOT mentioned that they are honing in on that Monday morning commute.

If it's just two inches of snow in neighborhoods, they don't go.

Meanwhile, school systems across the area say they are monitoring conditions and following standard winter weather protocols.