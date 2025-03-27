The Brief A brush fire in Gaithersburg, fueled by 35 mph winds, was contained without threatening homes. 45 firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze near Bell Bluff Road. The area was under a Red Flag Warning due to wildfire-prone conditions.



A massive brush fire in Montgomery County caused tense moments for nearby residents but was successfully contained Wednesday evening.

Brush fire contained in Gaithersburg

What we know:

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says the blaze, fueled by wind gusts of up to 35 mph, broke out in Great Seneca Valley Stream Park and prompted temporary evacuations.

The D.C. region was under a Red Flag Warning issued by the National Weather Service due to dry conditions, low humidity, and strong winds -- a combination that creates a high risk for wildfires.

Around 3:55 p.m., the fire ignited and quickly spread across the park near Bell Bluff Road. Fire crews acted swiftly, setting up hoses and trucks along the perimeter to contain the flames. Approximately 45 firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

Red flag warning prompts caution

Although the fire stayed within the park boundaries and no homes were threatened, nearby residents experienced moments of anxiety.

Neighbors gathered belongings and prepared for evacuation as a precaution.

FOX 5 spoke with one nearby resident who followed the recommended safety guidelines during the Red Flag Warning: calling 911 immediately upon spotting the fire, having an evacuation plan, and avoiding open flames and smoking materials.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Crews contain large brush fire sparked by strong winds in Gaithersburg