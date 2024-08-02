Crews cleanup bloody DC crime scene after 14-year-old boy gunned down outside rec center

A 14-year-old boy is dead, and an 18-year-old is fighting for his life at a D.C. hospital after a double shooting erupted at a busy city recreation center on Thursday night.

The shooting took place just outside Lamond Recreation Center in Northeast D.C. on Tuckerman St. Northeast.

FOX 5 was on scene Friday morning as a hazmat crew power washed and cleaned a disturbingly bloody scene found just inside the entrance of the rec center. A police spokesperson tells FOX 5 the 18-year-old victim had ran inside for help.

DC Police Chief Pamela Smith said the call reporting the incident came at 7:56 p.m.

A basketball game was taking place inside the rec center that night, so there were a lot of people around. It’s not clear whether the victims or suspect were there for the game.

Chief Smith told reporters someone approached the victims as they were outside and opened fire.

Authorities were searching for a suspect described as a Black male wearing a blue surgical mask and black pants.

The department advises the public not to take any action if they see the suspect, but to call 911 with any information related to the event.

