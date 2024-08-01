Two shot in Northeast DC near Lamond Recreation Center

Two people were shot near the Lamond Recreation Center in Northeast D.C. Thursday evening, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A spokesperson for the department said the call reporting the incident came at 7:56 p.m.



The victims were found in the unit block of Tuckerman Street NE. One was conscious and breathing, while the other was unconscious and not breathing, police said.

The ages of the male victims are currently unknown.

Authorities are searching for a suspect described as a Black male wearing a blue surgical mask and black pants.

The department advises the public not to take any action if they see the suspect, but to call 911 with any information related to the event.



This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.