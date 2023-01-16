1 in custody after crews battle fire at scene of barricade in southeast DC

Police say one person is in custody after crews battled a fire Monday at the scene of barricade in southeast D.C.

The fire was reported at an apartment around 3 p.m. in the 200 block of 37th Place. Police say they have no information about the person taken into custody.

The fire was extinguished around 4:30 p.m. Firefighters were able to keep the fames from spreading to the attached buildings.

The investigation is continuing at this time.