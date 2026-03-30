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Crews battle boathouse fire in Lorton

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Updated  March 30, 2026 10:12am EDT
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FOX 5 DC
Crews battle boathouse fire in Lorton | FOX 5 AT 4AM

Crews battle boathouse fire in Lorton | FOX 5 AT 4AM

Fire crews in Fairfax County battled to put out a massive boathouse fire in Lorton.

LORTON, Va. - Fire crews in Fairfax County battled to put out a massive boathouse fire in Lorton.

Video from the scene shows flames fully engulfing the structure and spreading into nearby brush along Old Colchester Road early Monday morning.

Officials say no injuries have been reported. 

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Crews battle boathouse fire in Lorton (Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department)

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department.

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