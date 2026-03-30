Crews battle boathouse fire in Lorton
LORTON, Va. - Fire crews in Fairfax County battled to put out a massive boathouse fire in Lorton.
Video from the scene shows flames fully engulfing the structure and spreading into nearby brush along Old Colchester Road early Monday morning.
Officials say no injuries have been reported.
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Crews battle boathouse fire in Lorton (Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department)
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department.