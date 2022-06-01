Crash, shots fired in possible road rage incident in Alexandria, police say

A portion of Seminary Road in Alexandria was closed overnight as police investigated a crash stemming from a possible road rage incident in which shots were fired.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Authorities say the roadway from Howard to Jordan Streets was closed from around 11 p.m. to about 12:30 a.m.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Police say shots were fired but no injuries from the shooting was reported. Occupants of the vehicle reported minor injuries from the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE