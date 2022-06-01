Crash, shots fired in possible road rage incident in Alexandria, police say
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A portion of Seminary Road in Alexandria was closed overnight as police investigated a crash stemming from a possible road rage incident in which shots were fired.
Authorities say the roadway from Howard to Jordan Streets was closed from around 11 p.m. to about 12:30 a.m.
Police say shots were fired but no injuries from the shooting was reported. Occupants of the vehicle reported minor injuries from the crash.
The incident remains under investigation.
