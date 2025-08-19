Crash on I-66 snarls morning traffic in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. - A crash early Tuesday morning on westbound Interstate 66 is causing significant delays near Route 123.
Authorities responded to the scene around 5 a.m. Several main lanes were blocked. In the express lanes, only the right lane remains closed.
Drivers are being rerouted and are being advised to follow police directions as delays build.
No immediate word on injuries or how long the closures will last.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Traffic Team.