The Brief I-66 west crash blocks main lanes. One express lane closed. Delays back to Nutley Street.



A crash early Tuesday morning on westbound Interstate 66 is causing significant delays near Route 123.

Authorities responded to the scene around 5 a.m. Several main lanes were blocked. In the express lanes, only the right lane remains closed.

Drivers are being rerouted and are being advised to follow police directions as delays build.

No immediate word on injuries or how long the closures will last.

Crash on I-66 snarls morning traffic in Fairfax