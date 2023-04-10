article

A Dumfries man turned himself in to police Monday after he allegedly exposed himself to an employee at a Cracker Barrel restaurant over the weekend.

Prince William County police said the incident occurred Friday around 10:30 a.m. at the Cracker Barrel located at 17115 Dumfries Road.

After investigating the matter, police said the accused, Brandon Michael Jones, was sitting in his car in the restaurant's parking lot when an employee came out to deliver his order. That's when police say Jones, 41, exposed himself to the employee.

The two did not make any physical contact during the encounter.



It happened last month too, police said, with another employee delivering food to Jones. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for Jones.

He's now facing two counts of indecent exposure.