'COVID hasn't disappeared': As more restrictions are lifted, health officials say to stay diligent

It's been a year of restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, but as more and more are being lifted, we're getting a reality check about the current risk of some common activities.

Businesses are inching their way back to some semblance of normalcy with fewer restrictions on capacity and sporting events will start to have fans in the stands.

FOX 5's Tisha Lewis spoke with the Prince William County Health Department about restaurants – should you dine in?

"For the general public, it doesn't mean that the ease of protection has gone away, you still need to mask up, they still need to wash their hands, they still need to social distance, they still need to avoid large crowds," said Sean Johnson.

Johnson went on to say that you can still get the coronavirus and you can still transmit it inside a restaurant. The CDC's guidelines must still be followed.

How about the gym and fitness centers? Here's his take on going back to those:

"I think that we still have to follow the guidelines. Although these restrictions are being lifted, you still have to wear a mask, you still have to wash your hands, you still have to be careful. COVID hasn't disappeared," said Johnson.

Even so, by all accounts, one year later, we are continuing to improve.

There are mass vaccination clinics and more are opening with the help from the CDC. Also, thousands of people have received their second dose.

The overwhelming consensus is that we're moving in the right direction.