COVID-19 vaccine deadline arrives for DC healthcare workers

The deadline for D.C. healthcare workers to get at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has arrived.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced in August that -- by September 30 -- all health care workers in the District of Columbia must receive at least the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna -- or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

DC HEALTHCARE WORKERS REQUIRED TO BE VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19, OFFICIALS SAY

Bowser said the requirement applies to:

- All licensed, certified and registered health professionals;

- All EMS providers such as paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs); and

- All unlicensed healthcare workers (i.e. patient care technicians, personal care aides, environmental services staff).

ALL DC SCHOOL TEACHERS, PERSONNEL REQUIRED TO BE COVID-19 VACCINATED BY NOV 1

Bowser said two doses of the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine -- or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, are required:

- Before the date of submission of an application for licensure, certification, or registration;

- On the date of submission of an application for renewal of licensure, registration, or certification;

- Before beginning employment or a contractual relationship if not required to have a license, certification, or registration; or

- On or before a date specified by the Department of Health in written or electronic correspondence to the person.

Advertisement

All D.C. school teachers, aides and other personnel who are regularly in city schools and child care facilities must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 1.