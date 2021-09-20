All DC school teachers, personnel required to be COVID-19 vaccinated by Nov 1

All D.C. school teachers, aides and other personnel who are regularly in city schools and child care facilities must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 1.

Mayor Muriel Bowser made the announcement at a press conference on Monday.

The vaccine mandate applies to all D.C. public schools, public charter schools, private school, parochial school and child care facilities regulated by OSSE.

Bowser said there is no test out option.