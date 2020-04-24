COVID-19 Renter Relief Act sets limits on Montgomery County landlord rent increases during coronavirus crisis

There are new limits on how much Montgomery County landlords can increase rent during the coronavirus crisis.

On Thursday, the County Council has passed the COVID-19 Renter Relief Act which prohibits landlords from increasing rent more than 2.6 percent for tenants during and for a period of 180 days after the COVID-19 public health emergency.

"This bill is an important step in helping our Montgomery County residents during this difficult time," . Councilmember Will Jawando said in a statement. "We have yet to know the full damage that will occur as a result of COVID-19 or what the actual recovery will be like for those who have lost jobs and their income. Our residents deserve the stability of knowing that their housing is protected. Today the Council has sent a strong message that our renters cannot be taken advantage of during this health crisis."

In addition, previously issued notices of rent increases beyond the 2.6 percent will need to be brought in line with this rate or cancelled.

