COVID-19 mass vaccination center to open in Alexandria

A new COVID-19 mass vaccination center in Alexandria hopes to do its part in bringing the coronavirus pandemic to an end by administering thousands of vaccine shots a day to residents of northern Virginia.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

The Inova Health System is partnering with Alexandria and Fairfax County to open the new Inova Stonebridge Vaccination Center by the end of March.

The 50,000 square foot facility will be located at 5001 Eisenhower Avenue and is being designed to vaccinate between 6,000 and 12,000 people a day, officials said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Inova says it has administered nearly 200,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since opening its first clinic in December and says the new facility will have room to store as many as 400,000 vaccine doses.

Over 588,000 cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in Virginia since the pandemic began and over 9,700 people have died.