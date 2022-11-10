Couple struck, killed by vehicle while walking to vote in Gaithersburg remembered by family

The son of a couple killed after a vehicle struck them while they were walking to their polling place to vote Tuesday says his parents were always meant to be together.

Miguel and Ana Ortiz died after a vehicle hit them just outside Fields Road Elementary School near School Drive and Big Acre Square in Gaithersburg around 7:30 a.m. on Election Day.

A volunteer who knew them says she witnessed the crash and believes they were in the crosswalk when they were struck. She told FOX 5 the two had their ballots in their hands as they crossed the street.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Miguel and Ana Ortiz were struck and killed by a vehicle while walking to their polling place to vote Tuesday in Gaithersburg

Miguel and Ana's son Mike and daughter-in-law Lori say the couple came to the country individually from El Salvador in the 1980s. They met and married – raising a family of four children and nine grandchildren. Mike said his parents became citizens so they would be able to vote.

"They ended up together. They were meant to be together, and you know, we take some peace that they are together – forever," Mike said.

The driver was seen taking a sobriety test at the scene of the collision. Police are investigating whether alcohol impairment was a factor.