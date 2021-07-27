County fairs making a comeback as pandemic restrictions loosen

After a year of COVID cancellations, county fairs are making a comeback this summer. It’s news a lot of families – and business owners – have been waiting to hear.

"It was a big hit that we weren’t able to do it last year," explained Arlee Harris, the Loudoun County Fair superintendent. "The money that we make this week, this lasts us all year long to keep things running."

And beyond that, Harris said vendors were hit incredibly hard too.

"All of the vendors – the food vendors all the way to the entertainment vendors that we use – they were all out of work for a year plus because of COVID," she added.

Now though, a lot of fair-workers are feeling some measure of relief, given that Loudoun’s fair isn’t the only one coming back. Among others in the area, the Arlington County Fair, the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair, and the Prince George’s County Fair have all announced returns over the next couple of months.

The Loudoun County Fair will be among the first to kick things off. It’s scheduled to run from Wednesday to Sunday. For more info, you can click here.