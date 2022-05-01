Country Music Hall of Fame to continue with The Judds’ induction, just 1 day after Naomi Judd’s death

The Country Music Hall of Fame will induct The Judds into its ranks on Sunday night, though the death of Naomi Judd a day earlier will undoubtedly alter the normally celebratory ceremony.

The hall said late Saturday that it would continue with the ceremony at the request of Judd's family, but with "heavy hearts and weighted minds," according to CEO Kyle Young.

"Looking forward to seeing your sweet faces along the red carpet on Sunday!" Wynonna said on Friday in a tweet that has since been deleted. The hall did say that, out of respect for Naomi Judd’s passing, they were canceling the red carpet and rescheduling it for May 1.

The Judds had also just announced an arena tour to begin in the fall, their first tour together in over a decade. They also made a return to awards shows when they performed at the CMT Music Awards earlier this month.

Mother-daughter act Naomi and Wynonna Judd were among the most popular duos of the 1980s, scoring 14 No. 1 hits during their nearly three-decade career.

The Judds’ hits included "Love Can Build a Bridge" in 1990,"Mama He’s Crazy" in 1984, "Why Not Me" in 1984,"Turn It Loose" in 1988, "Girls Night Out" in 1985, "Rockin’ With the Rhythm of the Rain" in 1986 and "Grandpa" in 1986.

In choosing to go forward with Sunday's ceremony, the Country Hall of Fame noted Naomi Judd's remarkable life.

"Naomi overcame incredible adversity on her way to a significant place in music history. Her triumphant life story overshadows today’s tragic news," Young said in a statement.

Naomi’s death was announced on social media by her daughters, Wynonna and Ashley. She was 76.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," the statement said. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Naomi Judd died near Nashville, Tennessee, said a statement on behalf of her husband and fellow singer, Larry Strickland. It said no further details about her death would be released and asked for privacy as the family grieves.

On Sunday, The County Music Hall of Fame was also set to induct Ray Charles posthumously.

Inductees are usually honored with speeches, performances of their songs and the unveiling of a plaque that will hang in the Hall of Fame's rotunda.

Charles' induction will showcase his genre-defying country releases, which showed the genre's commercial appeal. The Georgia-born singer and piano player grew up listening to the Grand Ole Opry and in 1962 released "Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music," which became one of the best selling country releases of his era.

Charles' version of "I Can’t Stop Loving You," spent five weeks on top of the Billboard 100 chart and remains one of his most popular songs. He died in 2004.

The Hall of Fame will also honor two recordings musicians: Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake.

Bayers, a drummer in Nashville for decades who worked on 300 platinum records, is a member of the Grand Ole Opry band. He regularly played on records for The Judds, Ricky Skaggs, George Strait, Alan Jackson and Kenny Chesney. He is the first drummer to join the institution.

Drake, who died in 1988, was a pedal steel guitar player and a member of Nashville’s A-team of skilled session musicians, played on hits like "Stand By Your Man" by Tammy Wynette and "He Stopped Loving Her Today" by George Jones. He is the first pedal steel guitar player to become part of the Hall of Fame.



This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.