Counterfeit cash used at Girl Scout cookie stands in Maryland: sheriff

Authorities are investigating reports that counterfeiters used fake cash to buy Girl Scout cookies at stands in southern Maryland.

Deputies in St. Mary’s County say the bogus bills were passed at separate booths.

Images posted to the department’s Facebook page show the suspected fake $20 bills.

Officials also posted the following tips to help spot counterfeit money:

Feel the texture: Real bills have raised printing.

Check for color-shifting ink: Tilt to see the color change.

Look for watermarks & security threads

The U.S. Secret Service also has a list of tips to learn how to spot counterfeit U.S. currency: