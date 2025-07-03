Expand / Collapse search

Costco to close stores for 24 hours at hundreds of locations

Published  July 3, 2025 2:16pm EDT
A Costco store in Richmond, California, US, on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Costco Wholesale Corp. posted better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter, a sign that the nation's largest club chain is flexing its scale and devoted following to navigat

WASHINGTON - Costco will close all 624 U.S. stores for 24 hours. 

What we know:

Costco will be closed on July 4 in observance of Independence Day. 

It's one of the seven holidays that Costco closes. The other holidays are New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. 

Make sure to stock up ahead of time for any of your July 4 BBQ wants or needs. But don't worry – other warehouse clubs like Sam's Club and BJ's will be open. 

What's next:

Costco stores will reopen on July 5 with standard operating hours. 

