Corrections officer in Maryland accused of having sexual contact with female inmate

The Brief Kolbey Cooper, 22, faces sex offence charges. Supervisors alerted to potentially inappropriate conversations between Cooper and inmate. Also accused of delivering contraband to inmate.



Potentially inappropriate conversations

What we know:

A corrections officer in Maryland has been charged with sexual contact involving a female inmate, authorities said.

Kolbey Cooper, 22, a two-year veteran of the Charles County Detention Center (CCDC), was arrested on March 28 after allegedly engaging in inappropriate contact with the inmate in a hallway earlier this year.

The investigation began after supervisors were alerted to potentially inappropriate conversations between Cooper and the inmate. Authorities later uncovered alleged written correspondence between the two.

Charges include allegedly delivering contraband

In addition to sex offense charges, Cooper is accused of delivering contraband—an e-cigarette—to the inmate. A judge has since ordered his release on electronic monitoring.

Kolbey Cooper (Charles County Sheriff’s Office)