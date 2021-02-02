Coronavirus shuts down Capital Pride Parade for a second year in a row

article

For the second year in a row, D.C.’s annual Capital Pride event has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers are hoping that fall 2021 will be more promising, and that they may "create new traditions this October."

In addition, they’re looking toward 2025, when D.C.’s signature LGBTQ event will mark 50 years of "Pride in the Nation’s Capital."

According to the Capital Pride Alliance, they’re still planning on events that can be held with social distancing, such as Pride Talks and Pride in the City.

You can find additional details on what to expect in the coming weeks on the Capital Pride Alliance’s website.



